Multicultural Festival held at Oasis Convention Center Monday

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Martin Luter King Jr. day, you can head out to the oasis convention center for the 26th annual Multicultural Fest.

The Sgf Multicultural festival connects diverse people with diverse community resources. The event helps celebrate different cultures through exhibits and entertainment that are fun for the whole family. There will be booths where you can shop and learn more about various cultures. Live performances are happening all afternoon, including native American, Egyptian, and Indian dances. Last year the event was virtual, and leaders say they are excited to have the event happen again in person.

“The aim of the event is connecting people, and we want to connect our community. And part of that connecting of our community is getting together, and we hope to, you know, cultural, cultivate and educate our young people about the world at large. And, you know, we’re in our very tiny community here in the Ozarks.”

The doors will be open to the public Monday, January 16, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $7 and free for kids 12 and younger. For a look at the schedule and exhibitors, CLICK HERE.

