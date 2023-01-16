PICTURE MAP: MLK Day Parade

MLK Parade
MLK Parade(KY3)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield NAACP will be hosting its 16th annual march to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The theme for this year’s march is “The Strength to Love.

The doors open at Jordan Valley Ice Park at 7:30 a.m., and the march will begin at 8:30 a.m. Marchers will travel over the historic Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to the Gillioz Theater. After the march, a special program will begin at the Gillioz.

The NAACP will be collecting new socks, gloves, and Hot Hands at the Ice Park and at the Gillioz. Cash donations for the purchase of these items will also be accepted.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen; endangered person advisory issued
Motorcycle catches fire on I-44
Motorcyclist injured after he and his motorcycle catch fire on I-44 in Springfield
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Dillion J. Marschke. Courtesy: Sunrise Beach Police Department.
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities seek help in search for male subject

Latest News

Warmer now with changes on Wednesday
Thanks to storm systems on the way, the week will go from mild to cool across the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain clearing out and warm air continues
If your looking for a way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day, the multicultural festival...
Multicultural Festival held at Oasis Convention Center Monday
In this Italian Carabinieri handout photo made available on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, top Mafia...
Italy arrests no. 1 fugitive mafia boss