Queen of Clean: How to make citrus cleaners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is a simple cleaner to make.

Take a quart jar and fill it with citrus peels. Use any peel or any combination of peels. Use peels only, no fruit.

QUEEN TIP: Use a vegetable peeler to peel the fruit quickly and easily.

Pour enough water over the peels to cover them and fill the jar. Allow this to marinate for about four weeks at room temperature, giving the jar an occasional shake. At the end of four weeks, strain out the peels (put them down the disposal for a fresh clean, and dilute in a spray bottle by using the half citrus solution and half water. Use to clean more delicate surfaces like granite, marble, and travertine. Store the unused portion of the citrus concentrate in the refrigerator.

*Start saving your citrus peels. Anytime someone eats an orange or grapefruit or uses a lemon or lime, save it in a plastic bag (or the quart jar you will use) in the refrigerator until you have enough to fill a quart jar.

CITRUS VINEGAR This is a stronger tough-job citrus cleaner. Make it by filling a quart jar with citrus peels – Peels only, no fruit.

Pour white vinegar over them to fill the jar. You can use regular white vinegar or cleaning vinegar. Let this marinate for four weeks at room temperature and then strain out peels. Dilute the solution in a spray bottle using half citrus vinegar solution and half fresh white vinegar. Store the unused portion of the concentrate in the refrigerator. This can be used to clean stovetops, cooktops, bathroom surfaces, mirrors, and floors. It even works on grills, oven racks, outdoor furniture, etc. Use a scrubbing sponge or steel wool on surfaces that will tolerate it. Not for use on stone or marble surfaces. It’s great for tough jobs.

