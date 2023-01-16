Springfield restaurant owners feeling the rising cost of eggs, raising menu prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ve been to the grocery store recently you’ve definitely noticed the prices of eggs have in some cases doubled.

Price increases like these can be really difficult for local restaurants like the College Street Café because while you have to break a couple of eggs to make an omelet you shouldn’t have to break the bank.

Marylou Meierotto has owned the College Street Café for eight years, she says the increase in egg prices has gotten so bad that she now has to increase her menu prices.

“I just kept thinking, oh, it can’t last, it can’t last,” said Meierotto. “Then you’re realizing that it’s not going to get better that much sooner. So we do have to make changes.”

Before she was paying $.20 an egg, now she’s shelling out $.50 an egg. It’s forcing her to increase prices on items from breakfast to meatloaf to onion rings.

“Every process you do there’s eggs,” said Meierotto. “I mean, there are the eggs when we bread our hand-breaded country fried steak, onions, mushrooms, there are eggs in every cake we make, every pie we make, every plate of breakfast that goes out has eggs on it. So it’s very important.”

Marylou says while it has been hard, her customers have been understanding

The cafe has increased prices on lots of items... but its pies... are the same prices as always. Marylou thinks everyone needs something sweet at the end of their meal.

