Springfield woman says PPP loan was taken out in her name without her knowing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman in Springfield recently learned someone else took a loan out in her name. She only found out when she got notified that she had to pay up.

Heidi Herrington has quite the following on social media. She’s a content creator and between her Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube channel has more than half a million followers.

Her job makes her an independent contractor and during the pandemic, she took out a Paycheck Protection Program loan that she says was forgiven.

“My mom called me and said hey you got a letter from the SBA so I’m going to get it to you,” Herrington says.

The SBA stands for the Small Business Administration and she didn’t think anything of it.

“So I opened it and it said that my payment was due for my COVID-19 EIDL loan.”

The EIDL loans were used for normal operating expenses including payroll, purchasing equipment, and paying off debt. But they had to be paid back. Hers in 13 days from when she got the letter. Except she never took out this loan.

Hers said she owed $5,000 plus interest fees for never paying on the loan.

Harrington says her identity was stolen when her passport was four years ago. She’s dealt with issues ever since. Because the address used was the one on her passport she thinks that’s how they got her info.

“This loan has been out since 2020,” Herrington says. “So I just had no idea it was just happening in the background.”

She shared her story on social media and others have shared that it happened to them too.

She says she worries most for those who may have their credit impacted before they even know what’s going on.

The Better Business Bureau says being protective in situations like this is important.

“If someone suspects that they’ve been the victim of identity theft it is important that they act quickly,” Pamela Hernandez with the Springfield Better Business Bureau says.

She recommends going HERE first to report your identity.

For more steps on what to do if you believe a PPP loan was taken out in your name, click HERE.

