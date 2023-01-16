Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male subject

Dillion J. Marschke. Courtesy: Sunrise Beach Police Department.
Dillion J. Marschke. Courtesy: Sunrise Beach Police Department.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male subject.

According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn.

Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion J. Marschke, do not approach him.

The Sunrise Beach Police Chief says Marschke is wanted on several no bond warrants.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Aurora, Mo. Police Dept./Aurora, Mo.
Police say woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo. located; searching for suspect
Police lights
Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.
James W. Rankin mug. Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA

Latest News

Thanks to storm systems on the way, the week will go from mild to cool across the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Monday before cooling down this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Monday before we trend cooler this week
Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen; endangered person advisory issued
Springfield Martin Luther King Jr. Day march: Everything you need to know if attending
Springfield Martin Luther King Jr. Day march: Everything you need to know if attending