Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities seek help in search for male subject

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a male subject.

According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn.

Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion J. Marschke, do not approach him.

The Sunrise Beach Police Chief says Marschke is wanted on several no bond warrants.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.