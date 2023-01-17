Better Business Bureau says buyers beware when buying Chiefs tickets from a private seller

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re like many football fans in southwest Missouri, you’re probably trying to get your hands on Chiefs playoff tickets, making the ones left very expensive.

Many buyers turn to private resellers for their tickets, but the Better Business Bureau says to do so carefully.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Pamela Hernandez with the BBB. “Use a credit card, for example, when possible, because that’s going to give you some protection. If somebody is trying to say, ‘no, I only accept a prepaid debit card, or I only take Venmo,’ that might be a red flag because there’s nothing you can do with those types of things if the transaction is fraudulent.”

Hernandez says it’s also important to see what kind of ticket you’re being sold.

“Most venues have gone to digital tickets,” said Hernandez. “So if someone’s still trying to sell you a paper ticket, that could be a red flag. If you get that ticket, and you’re still not sure, and you want to check it out before game day, go to the will call window of the venue, and they’ll take a look and be able to tell you whether it’s fraudulent or not.”

Fans like Lidia Collins know all too well that scammers are real, and they’re out there. She’s a season ticket holder and has been for two years. Before her season tickets, she got scammed trying to buy her Chiefs tickets.

“They’ll tell you that they can only send you money, like through Zell, or they’ll send you like a check,” said Collins, “Or, you know, like a money order or something. That’s a huge flag that is definitely a scam. We’re a family. We don’t want anybody to get scammed on tickets. We want you to be able to be there and to root them on to a win.”

Another diehard fan, Shakera Garrard, sent KY3 screenshots from trying to buy tickets to a game that was a scam costing her $350. When she tried to get her money back, the scammer sent her a message saying, “I just want to let you know that you have been successfully scammed.”

She hopes her story can inspire others to be as careful as possible when buying from a private seller.

