Drought, disease take heavy toll on Arkansas farmers

Arkansas farmers, having survived a year of drought and disease, face several uncertainties in the year ahead.(WCAX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas farmers, having survived a year of drought and disease, face several uncertainties in the year ahead.

According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, last year’s drought was one of the worst in state history.

“Row crop farmers had to start irrigating fields earlier in the season, and it further ate into profit margins as commodity prices grew,” TB&P stated.

However, livestock farmers may have fared the worst with hay fields shriveling in the heat, making the cost to feed cattle herds “untenable” for many.

To read TB&P’s full report on issues farmers faced in 2022 and what lies ahead in the coming year, click here.

