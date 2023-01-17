FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild again today before Wednesday’s storm system

Good Tuesday afternoon, everyone. Thankfully, our day is nowhere near as windy as what we saw the other day. Even with a light northerly breeze over the Ozarks, mostly sunny skies have kept us nice once again with temperatures staying above normal. That being said, we have a warm front to our south that will start to return as another cold front coming out of the Four Corners tonight.

While we won’t see any active weather for the rest of the day, we’ll see building moisture return as partly sunny skies (mainly high cirrus clouds) as we head into late this afternoon.

Even with some high clouds, it will be another mild afternoon with many spots topping out near 60° or into the middle 60s.

Late tonight and into Wednesday, the storm system will work into the Ozarks to change our weather up. Unlike our sparse rain chances we had on Monday, this system will be stronger and have more moisture to work with.

Under mostly cloudy skies, we’ll see scattered showers begin to pick up in the southern Ozarks after 11 o’clock tonight and working into our early Wednesday morning.

While scattered showers will continue to build through the morning hours, we’ll see temperatures only drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s to start the day out. After the morning drive, the first cold front will come into southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas. That will force the coverage of rain and thunderstorms to increase as we head into Wednesday afternoon.

With the way this system will pass through, we aren’t expecting any strong or severe thunderstorms to come into the Ozarks. That being said, the strongest rain and thunderstorms could be capable of bringing some moderate to heavy downpours at times. That will still be the case as the rain chances push into the eastern Ozarks by late Wednesday afternoon.

By 5 or 6 o’clock Wednesday evening, the rain chances will move out of the area to the east. While not a washout, the rain chances will be greater than Monday’s rain chances. I’m expecting most spots to keep rain totals under an inch with the heaviest amounts more probable from I-44 to the north.

Given the clouds and periods of rain and thunderstorms for the day, I expect most areas to top out in the middle 50s to almost 60° with the warmer numbers in the southern Ozarks. If the warm front can nudge a little more northward than we’re expecting, we may have to bump the numbers up a little. It’s something we’ll watch for you.

While some temporary clearing will come in for Wednesday evening, the backside of the system will come in with mostly cloudy skies quickly returning for Thursday morning. Though the vast majority of the moisture will be to the east of us, any remaining moisture could result in a few sprinkles or flurries early Thursday morning as lows drop back into the lower 30s across the area.

Overall, Thursday looks dry with mostly cloudy skies to start the day before partly sunny skies return by the afternoon. However, the cooler numbers return with highs back near our average in the lower to middle 40s. The cooler numbers will hold with highs ranging between the middle to upper 40s through the coming weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, there will be another storm system that we’ll continue to keep a close eye on. While Friday and much of Saturday looks dry, another system with returning moisture will bring a chance for scattered showers our way for late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. While the moisture sticks around as mainly rain chances into Sunday morning, let’s watch how the system tracks and if it can bring in enough cold air. If enough cold air comes in, we could maybe see some snowflakes mix in for Sunday morning.

Beyond the weekend, I see highs staying in the lower 40s before we turn much colder by the end of next week. Plus, there are some additional systems to watch for early next week. While there could be a few showers on Monday, there’s some question as to whether a system could bring rain and snow chances by next Tuesday or Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye on everything over the next several days.

