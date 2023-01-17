Former Louisiana, Mo. police chief charged in connection with fatal drug overdose

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KMOV) - The former police chief of Louisiana, Mo. is facing murder charges in connection with a drug overdose that left a man dead.

William Jones, 50, is charged with seven counts, including second-degree murder and drug trafficking.

The charges are in connection with a fatal drug overdose that happened in October. Gabriel Thone, 24, was found dead when first responders arrived at the home of Jones and his girlfriend in the 2300 block of Kentucky Street. Jones and his girlfriend, Alexis J Thone, Gabriel’s brother, were initially charged in connection with Gabriel’s death in October.

In October, Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter told News 4 that Jones had been fired by the Missouri Department of Corrections and had been sued when he was with the Vandalia Police Department.

“Shortly after Will Jones became chief I started having concerns as a citizen, as far as some of the police actions the department was taking,” said Carter.

An attorney for Jones issued the following statement about the charges:

“Mr. Jones has spent his entire life in service to his country and community upholding the rule of law and the principles embodied in the Constitution, including the presumption of innocence. The death of Gabriel Thone is certainly a tragedy but not one that Mr. Jones is responsible for. Will Jones maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously defend himself in court. Taking this to the grand jury just prior to his preliminary hearing indicates how weak the case against Mr. Jones truly is.”

