The game time is changed for the Missouri State Bears basketball game on Saturday

Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State men’s basketball game on Saturday will tip off at 1:00 instead of 3:00 p.m. The Bears will play Southern Illinois University at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The time change is to allow fans to see the Kansas City Chiefs playoff games against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 in Kansas City. The game will air on KY3.

In addition to the time change, a half-price lower-level ticket special will also be available for Saturday’s game. All fans wearing BearWear or Kansas City Chiefs gear can purchase select lower-level seats for half price on game day or in advance at the Great Southern Bank Arena box office, during regular box office hours. The ticket special is based on availability and is valid only for new ticket purchases only. The special cannot be combined with other deals or offers.

