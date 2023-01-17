Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports final deer harvest for season

MDC reports the final deer harvest for the season was 299,721. Among the hunters was 6-year-old...
MDC reports the final deer harvest for the season was 299,721. Among the hunters was 6-year-old Andrew Berger who harvested his first deer Nov. 12 in Cass County.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The 2022-23 deer hunting season ended January 15 with the Missouri Department of Conservation reporting a preliminary total deer harvest for the season of 299,721.

According to MDC, of the deer harvested, 140,736 were antlered bucks, 27,029 were button bucks and 131,956 were does.

They said the top harvest counties for the overall deer season were Franklin with 6,471 deer harvested, Callaway with 5,438 and Jefferson with 4,966.

The department reports hunters harvested 295,143 deer during the 2021-22 season with 143,815 being antlered bucks, 26,750 being button bucks and 124,573 being does.

You can click here to check deer and turkey harvest totals.

Archery deer results

Preliminary data from MDC showed that hunters checked 56,525 deer during the 2022-23 archery deer season.

According to MDC, top counties for the archery deer season were Jefferson with 1,391 deer harvested, Franklin with 1,182 and St. Louis with 1,068.

They said hunters checked 59,498 deer during the 2021-22 archery deer season.

Archery turkey results

According to MDC, fall archery turkey hunting also ended Jan. 15.

They said preliminary data showed 2,446 turkeys harvested.

Top counties for the fall archery turkey season were Macon with 73 turkeys harvested, Franklin with 66 and Greene with 66.

The MDC said turkeys harvested 2,516 turkeys during the 2021-22 season.

Hunting incidents

The MDC reported two firearms-related hunting incidents during deer and turkey season with both being non-fatal and being self-inflicted.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Branson West crash
Driver dies in crash in Branson West, Mo.
A woman in Springfield recently learned someone else took a loan out in her name. She only...
Springfield woman says PPP loan was taken out in her name without her knowing
Craig Rhoden. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged with possession of child porn; claimed to have taken pictures of kids at a Walmart
Nick Morris/Lawrence County Jail
Prosecutor charges man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Aurora, Mo.
Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. sheriff says missing Ava girl has been found

Latest News

Tusk V dies of natural causes.
Tusk V, Arkansas’ live mascot passes away
After another nice and mild day, we'll see Wednesday's storm system bring rain chances and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild again today before Wednesday’s storm system
Former Louisiana, Mo Police Chief William Jones, 50, is facing second-degree murder charges in...
Former Louisiana, Mo. police chief charged in connection with fatal drug overdose
Arkansas farmers, having survived a year of drought and disease, face several uncertainties in...
Drought, disease take heavy toll on Arkansas farmers