Multicultural Festival draws hundreds to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 26th annual Multicultural Festival aims to shine a light on the diversity and talent in our community.

“This is a good day to come together,” said Abraham Clark of the Northern Cherokee Nation.

For decades Unite of Southwest Missouri has gathered multicultural groups from around the Ozarks to showcase not only their talents but help to educate the community.

“It’s a good thing too to have people reform their way of thinking,” said Clark.

Clark shares his collection of historical artifacts every year.

“I have different photos to show because we have a mindset of one type of people and one color of people,” he said.

Clark couples the artifacts with literature.

“The history has been lost for over 400 years. Young people need to know what happened and how it happened,” he said.

Young people like Kadi Whitaker.

“It’s important to be here to learn about the culture and see the different types of things that other people make,” she said.

She’s visiting this year’s festival with her parents. Whitaker says events like these help further her education academically and personally.

“I really like learning about more of my culture. I am part Cherokee. I’m hoping to learn more of that,” Whitaker said.

“So many people have sacrificed for this day,” said Clark.

If you’d like to experience the festival virtually CLICK HERE for a link to view last year’s event.

