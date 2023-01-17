Officials: Bald eagle flies into power lines, causes outages for hundreds

By Jimmie Kaska and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Hundreds of people in a Wisconsin city were without power for several hours Sunday after an outage was caused by a bald eagle, according to officials.

The Hudson Police Department made a post on Facebook Sunday afternoon saying a power outage was caused by a bald eagle that flew into a power line.

Xcel Energy said the bird made contact with equipment at a power substation that served Hudson customers around 3:30 p.m.

WEAU reports the incident caused a brief outage that lasted for around a minute for about 2,700 customers. A second outage followed, affecting 860 customers for two and a half hours.

In a statement, Xcel Energy said an observer in the Hudson area believed the bird was a bald eagle.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was called in to remove the dead eagle. Power was then restored to all customers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

