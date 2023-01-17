Ozarks-based organization trying to help rebuild churches in war-torn Ukraine

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - It was February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine and escalated a conflict between the two that began in 2014. That invasion has resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of lives and the biggest European refugee crisis since World War II.

And even though the war in Ukraine doesn’t appear in the headlines every day, many groups and organizations are still involved in giving humanitarian aid to the country including one based in Ozark, Mo. that’s spreading hope with a brick-and-mortar approach.

Builders International occupies a non-discrete building near Lambert’s Cafe in Ozark. But much like Convoy of Hope, Builders International works worldwide in helping to build things like churches, seminaries, medical facilities, refugee centers, youth camps, and schools.

“We have the privilege of working with and through the Assemblies of God World Missions who have a network of missionaries all over the world,” explained Builders International Director/CEO Ryan Moore. “They have 27 missionaries in over 260 countries and we work with those groups all over the world. We’ve done a lot of work recently in Poland building a refugee center. We’ve built 133 churches in Honduras. We’re just launching a new project in Spain where we’ll be building a sex-trafficking refuge. And we’ve got work in Ukraine that’s ongoing as we were already there before the war.”

Among the churches they had under construction was one located in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

“One night a bomb came through the trusses and landed on the floor,” said Carley Touchstone, a Project Champion for Builders International who just returned from Ukraine. “But it did not explode. Believe me. That’s a miracle.”

But of the organization’s 1,800 partner churches in Ukraine, some of them were damaged or destroyed and the folks at Builders International have made it their mission to bring those houses of worship back.

“Right now there are 42 churches that we are planning to rebuild or repair,” Moore said.

The organization, which operates on donations from churches and individuals, is currently trying to raise $305,000 for its first phase of help for seven of those 42 Ukrainian churches.

But with the war still raging on....

“Yes, there is some risk,” Moore acknowledged. “But we’re going to the low-risk zones and rebuild and repair those first.”

“We’re kind of in uncharted territory,” added Touchstone. “If Communism prevails, we’re still going to have 42 churches rebuilt. If freedom prevails we have 42 opportunities in communities where we are bringing hope back.”

Over the weekend four members of Builders International returned to Ozark from a visit to Ukraine.

“We were in an area where refugees were setting up camps along the side of the road,” said Ryan’s father Tom Moore. “Their conditions were not good. And while much of the country seems to be trying to carry on life as normal you can feel the tension in the air. It was kind of like when you know a storm front is coming to your house. You’re going to take care of some things before the storm hits. But those people want to live in freedom and they are not going to give up anytime soon.”

“The Ukrainian people are very strong and determined,” added Touchstone. “They lived under the oppressive Soviet Union government for decades. They faced very difficult times in the 30′s and 40′s and their parents and ancestors have known nothing but war. So they’re gasping for an opportunity to have their freedom.”

And as to why it’s important to restore brick-and-mortar when a church is really about the people who inhabit it?

“We believe every community deserves to have a place of worship and I thank God we can bring hope to communities,” Touchstone replied. “In addition to the 42 churches damaged, 43 Baptist churches and more than 100 Orthodox churches have been hit by missiles or bombs. But I think once we get the tarps off those buildings and get them fixed those people are going to move forward in great faith.”

“We’ve found in times of difficulty people flood to the church,” Ryan Moore added. “We can all remember after 9/11 here in the U.S. the churches were full. And that’s what has been happening in Ukraine. You go to a church there and it’s full on Sunday because that is the source of compassion and humanitarian aid.”

