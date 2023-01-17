Raw milk gains popularity around the Ozarks; CDC warns against drinking it

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control warns that a popular health trend among milk lovers is unsafe.

Heritage Farm & Dairy, located on Farm Road 116 in Bois D’Arc, has many farm-to-table foods, including raw milk. Raw milk, as it sounds, means it has forgone the pasteurization process and is judged and sold to consumers.

Workers at the farm say it’s become trendy in their store.

“It has exploded [since] probably the first of the year,” Taryon Hancock says.

Her husband, Matthew Hancock, says it’s how it makes people feel that has made it so popular.

“The quality, the flavor, and the health benefits are really the big thing with it right now,” he says.

The Centers for Disease Control says raw unpasteurized milk hasn’t gone through the process to kill disease-causing germs. Harmful germs linked to raw milk outbreaks include E.coli, salmonella, and listeria. Children are most likely to be impacted by an outbreak.

The CDC clearly states you should only consume pasteurized milk and milk products.

If you want to try raw milk for yourself, you won’t be able to find it in a grocery store. Only farms sell it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.