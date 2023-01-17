Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Workers and volunteers with Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity celebrated more than three decades of making a difference in their community.

Leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off what will be a year-long celebration. The organization has been building homes and offering interest-free mortgage loans to those in need since 1988.

Habitat for Humanity helps people stay in their homes by assisting them with maintenance issues. According to its annual report, Habitat for Humanity sold four homes in 2022. The group made repairs to 20 more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.