Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines

This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their...
This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their restrictions on online purchases of children's over-the-counter fever reducing products.(Credit: Otisfrog/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Walgreens has ended limits it had imposed recently for online purchases of children’s over-the-counter fever reducing products.

The drugstore chain said improved supplies allowed it to lift its restriction of six products. The company had placed no limit on in-store purchases.

Last month both Walgreens and CVS Health restricted purchases of some over-the-counter children’s medicines citing supply issues. CVS Health put a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products bought through its pharmacies or online.

A CVS Health spokeswoman said Tuesday that limits on some children’s medicines remain in place. She did not offer a time frame for when it might end.

An unusually fast start to the annual U.S. flu season, plus a spike in other respiratory illnesses, created a surge in demand for fever relievers and other products people can buy without a prescription.

Shortages of medicines like Children’s Tylenol developed, varying around the country and sometimes even within communities.

Experts who track medicine shortages said in December that the problem could persist through the winter cold-and-flu season. But they noted that it should not last as long as other recent shortages of baby formula or prescription drugs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Branson West crash
Driver dies in crash in Branson West, Mo.
Craig Rhoden. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged with possession of child porn; claimed to have taken pictures of kids at a Walmart
A woman in Springfield recently learned someone else took a loan out in her name. She only...
Springfield woman says PPP loan was taken out in her name without her knowing
Courtesy: Monett Police Department
Man in custody after police say a woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo., located
Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. sheriff says missing Ava girl has been found

Latest News

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sees increase in enrollment in...
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sees increase in enrollment in teacher preparedness programs
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking
The 118th Congress, the most diverse in history, was seated Tuesday, as legislators prepare to...
A breakdown of the debt ceiling debate
Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor, 79, released from hospital 107
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against...
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy citing $50M debt; reptile farm in Plato, Mo., part of filing