WATCH: ‘The Fonz’ hypes up the fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game

In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback...
In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Henry Winkler’s fandom of Patrick Mahomes is no secret.

Before a Sunday Night Football game against the Chargers, the Chiefs quarterback met the Hollywood icon. He even presented Winkler, often called “The Fonz’ for his Happy Days role of Fonzie, with a jersey.

Embracing the role of being a Chiefs fan, Winkler even voiced a hype video the team published Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watch below:

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m.

