Ways to save on travel throughout the year

By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter travelers were plagued with mass cancellations and high ticket prices. Timing out your travel can be the key to making it to your destination on time and to saving money.

You can save money on travel by avoiding holidays and by travelling in the off-season; each destination will have what’s called a high season and a low season. The high season is when they experience the most tourism and, as a result, prices for flights, hotels and rentals will be higher. Many people flock to the beach in the winter and that’s why it’s more expensive compared to midwest or northern destinations.

Also, don’t travel where a big event will take place, around the time of the event when demand is high, like for the Superbowl or Mardi Gras. Airline tickets will be at a premium and lodging will be difficult to find.

The months of May, and late August through early October are when demand is lowest during the year so those are the cheapest months to travel. And, when you book airline tickets, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the lease expensive days of the week to travel.

If you’re booking online, consider looking for last minute deals. Often unsold seats or rooms can be purchased for much lower that if you had booked in advance or you could request an upgrade at the airport or hotel for an added bonus to your trip.

