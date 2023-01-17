Wonders of Wildlife is rehabilitating logger head sea turtles from a cold-stunning event in New England

The aquarium is helping 10 turtles with various cold weather related injuries.
Sea turtles recover at the Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Wonders of Wildlife is home to thousands of animals. Now, ten loggerhead sea turtles are calling the aquarium their temporary home while they recover from a cold-stunning event in New England.

