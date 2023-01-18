5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night as the incident was reported around 10:22 p.m.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the Centene Center parking lot around 7:15 Tuesday evening.

It is believed the escapees stole vehicle and was last seen traveling in a southerly direction from Centene Center.

The suspects were identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Dwayne Pace, Aaron Wade Sebastian, Lujuan Damien Tucker, and Michael Dean Wilkins.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
A woman in Springfield recently learned someone else took a loan out in her name. She only...
Springfield woman says loan was taken out in her name without her knowing
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against...
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy citing $50M debt; reptile farm in Plato, Mo., part of filing
Nick Morris/Lawrence County Jail
Prosecutor charges man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Aurora, Mo.
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Latest News

Rain and thunderstorms will be moving through parts of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms today, colder Thursday
Rain and storms today
Coxhealth in Springfield is seeing lower flu numbers and shorter wait times for their emergency...
What's Going Around: Flu cases down in Greene County
Officer-involved shooting shuts down I-70
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Wentzville