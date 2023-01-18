AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing infant in Kansas City, Mo. area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert after an 8-month-old was taken from her mother’s house in Kansas City.

Law enforcement stated Malani Avery was taken by Markelv Avery, 23, from her mom’s house in Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue.

Police stated Markelv Avery was armed with a black handgun and was driving a white four-door Honda Acura missing its front bumper. Markelv Avery is described as a black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and wearing a denim jacket.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information has been asked to call 911.

