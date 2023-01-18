Articles of Impeachment hearing for Waynesville’s mayor delayed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The job of the mayor of Waynesville is hanging in the balance

“Unfortunately the court reporter that was supposed to be here tonight went to a location nowhere near us,” said council member Sean Wilson.

The hearing to impeach Waynesville’s mayor, Jerry Brown, has been delayed. Brown has held his position for roughly two years. Most of the time, he’s been censured and only permitted to work with the city’s administrator when he didn’t comply with the council’s request to abide by the terms of his office.

Tuesday night, after months of waiting, Brown learned he’ll have to wait even longer to find out if he’ll be kicked out of office.

“On any proceedings such as this it’s important for us to record all testimonies and exhibits by a certified court reporter,” announced Wilson.

The public will have to wait to hear the 10-page document accusing Brown of violating the city’s code of ethics. It also has a list of complaints against him including efforts to engage in threatening or abusive conduct toward city staff and interfering with the city’s daily operations.

A majority of the council members say he’s unfit to serve.

In response Brown’s attorney sent us this statement:

We just want the public to know that Mayor Brown:

Denies each and every allegation contained in the Articles of Impeachment.

Believes the censure and the impeachment are politically motivated and pursued at the insistence of Councilman Cecil Davis and Councilwoman Amber Koren.

Believes the ordinances he is accused of violating are in conflict with State Statute

Mayor Brown looks forward to the hearing and finally having the opportunity to show the public how baseless, flawed, and petty the allegations made in the Articles of Impeachment are.

“I want everybody to understand that what happened tonight is no fault of the mayor or the city. It’s an unfortunate event. Please accept our sincere apologies,” said Wilson.

The Articles of Impeachment hearing is scheduled for February 2.

