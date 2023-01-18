Aurora-Marionville Police Department leaders say drug arrests rose in 2022

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville Police Department reports its drug arrests from 2021 to 2022 rose by 160%.

Chief Wes Coatney of the Aurora-Marionville Police Department said this is all because they have more patrols on the streets.

“Proactive law enforcement is proven to be preventative of crime,” said Chief Coatney.

Chief Coatney said they want to clean up lingering issues.

”Organized intel, organized information that we have, and really pursue problems that have been kind of festering, I think, in Aurora for some time,” said Chief Coatney.

Christy Henley, a Clark Community Mental Health director in Lawrence County, said they see those effects.

”We’ve had an increase across all services in the last couple of years,” said Henley. “Really, since COVID, we’ve since seen an increase in services.”

Henley said they help anyone who wants help with addiction. Authorities sent them to people needing help. Henley said the rise in arrests is not a shock.

”Due to the stress that is ongoing for people with the economy and with the job market, just general stress of day-to-day living,” said Henley. “That those numbers aren’t altogether surprising to me.”

She said the county had a 33% increase in people using substance abuse services from 2021 to 2022. At the same time, the number of those services provided was 134% higher year over year.

”It’s just another door, so that’s no wrong door to treatment,” said Henley. “It’s just another door for them to get into services.”

Chief Coatney said being in the community helps get drugs off the streets.

”It may not be the speeding ticket that we’re really after. It may be more than that,” said Chief Coatney.

The Clark Community Mental Health Center has a list of different services. Clark Center leaders said you get to decide how much help you need. All it takes is walking through the door or calling them at (417) 476-1000.

