Channing Tatum says he might remake ‘Ghost’

Channing Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new...
Channing Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new film would avoid some of the now problematic stereotypes in the original.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The iconic film “Ghost” may be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum.

In a Vanity Fair interview, the “Magic Mike” star revealed that his production company has the rights to the original film, and that he’s mulling a remake.

The 1990 movie starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as a couple who confronts the spirit world after one of them is murdered.

Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Goldwyn also starred in the original film.

Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new film would avoid some of the now problematic stereotypes in the original.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
A woman in Springfield recently learned someone else took a loan out in her name. She only...
Springfield woman says loan was taken out in her name without her knowing
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against...
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy citing $50M debt; reptile farm in Plato, Mo., part of filing
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
Lakesha Hicks, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with felony property damage

Latest News

Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and...
Dolly Parton teams up with Duncan Hines for new baking mixes
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
Christopher Greenough, 34, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his father,...
West Plains, Mo., man accused of killing his father
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll