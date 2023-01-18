City leaders in Ozark, Mo., discuss building inspection requirements following collapse

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been nearly three weeks since part of a 140-year-old building on the square in Ozark crashed down, and nearby businesses are still picking up the pieces. After the incident, KY3 News looked into the building inspection requirements in the city of Ozark and asked about safety moving forward.

The Ozark city administrator says there is no requirement for inspections and does not plan to make it one in the future.

“The city has no authority to go into private property and start evaluating or inspecting buildings without the owner’s consent,” said Steve Childers, Ozark City Administrator. “We don’t have any reason to have any concerns about more buildings having the same fate.”

Childers says there is no evidence or concern that other buildings will collapse.

Business owners on the same block as the fallen building say business has been slow. Brian Taylor owns Iguana Roja restaurant. She says since the collapse, customers have steered clear.

”We’re still struggling, and I’m not sure if it’s because people still don’t trust the building or what,” said Taylor. “When the street closed down, that really put us behind.”

Taylor says the fire department and engineers gave them the go-ahead to reopen their doors and hopes customers start to roll back in.

”I trust the officials who told us we could reopen,” said Taylor. “I hope more people start to come back out.”

