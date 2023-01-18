CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with felony property damage

Springfield police believe Lakesha S. Hicks could be hiding out in the Greene County area.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lakesha Hicks, 39
Lakesha Hicks, 39(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stopper’s fugitive is wanted on a felony charge of property damage. Investigators believe Lakesha S. Hicks could be hiding out in Greene County. Court records show the 39-year-old had an address in northeast Springfield. But police say she also has connections in Iowa. Hicks failed to show up in Greene County court in October.

Police describe her as approximately 5′11″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. In the photo from the Springfield Police Department, it appears Hicks may have an eye condition known as exotropia, an outward turning of the eyes.

If you’ve seen this woman or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to Hicks’ arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
