Ensure your furnace filter is the right one with these tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are many tasks most of us will complete countless times, one of which is changing your air filters.

It’s recommended to change your furnace filter every two to three months. But how do you know it’s the right one?

Drew Compton with Air Services said other than making sure the filter is the right size, you also want to make sure it will complement your system.

“Every filter has a MERV rating. It’s basically the thickness of the filter. We recommend an 8, but if you go too much above that, it can cause restriction issues,” Compton explained.

MERV stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Values, and each furnace operates best within a specific range.

Special filters for allergies or asthma can be helpful for some people but may not be compatible with your furnace.

“If you choose the wrong filter for your furnace, it can cause overheating issues in your furnace when you’re running the heat. It can actually cause your system to freeze up in the summertime when you’re running cooling. So definitely picking the filter that fits your system is very important,” urged Compton.

An overworked furnace costs more on your energy bill and, in the worst case, could ruin your system altogether. Fixing a furnace gets expensive quickly.

Compton explained the best way to know what works for your system is to read the manual. You can ensure what you buy won’t end up costing you more in the long run.

