Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home.

One person suffered smoke inhalation.

