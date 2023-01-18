Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home.
One person suffered smoke inhalation.
