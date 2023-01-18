Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Source: CNN/Getty Images/AP/ABC/Instagram/LisaMPresley/Extra/Warner Bros/Hollywood Reporter/Bass Productions/MJJ Productions
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley was deferred after an initial autopsy examination, according to the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office.

Deferred means a cause of death has not yet been determined although an autopsy has been completed, a spokesperson with the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner explained.

The medical examiner is requesting more investigation into Presley’s death, including additional studies.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” spokesperson Sarah Ardalani explained.

Presley was pronounced dead at a hospital in West Hills on Jan. 12 after an apparent cardiac arrest. Her autopsy was conducted on Jan. 14.

The singer-songwriter was 54 years old.

She will be buried next to her father, Elvis Presley, and her son Benjamin Presley.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

