Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Maryland and Walnut Lawn around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.

The collision caused O’Keefe to be ejected from the motorcycle. O’Keefe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed and intoxication are believed to be a factor in the crash. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Springfield Police Department.

This was the second fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.

