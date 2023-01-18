Passenger dies in 3-car crash in St. Robert, Mo.
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger in a vehicle involved in a three-car crash in St. Robert died from her injuries on Thursday.
Police identified the victim as Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert.
Police responded to the crash around 11:15 a.m. near Route Z and Missouri Avenue. Investigators say one of the drivers’ vehicles involved had a mechanical failure and could not stop at a red light. Two other drivers crashed into two other vehicles, including Simmons’ car.
Three people involved in the crash suffered injuries.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.