Passenger dies in 3-car crash in St. Robert, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger in a vehicle involved in a three-car crash in St. Robert died from her injuries on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert.

Police responded to the crash around 11:15 a.m. near Route Z and Missouri Avenue. Investigators say one of the drivers’ vehicles involved had a mechanical failure and could not stop at a red light. Two other drivers crashed into two other vehicles, including Simmons’ car.

Three people involved in the crash suffered injuries.

