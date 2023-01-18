See the candidates for Springfield City Council seats in April

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Filing for seats on the Springfield City Council closed on Monday. Here are the candidates for each position.

Candidates List:

Mayoral Race - Mayor Ken McClure filed to run for another term. He will face off against Melanie Bach. She serves as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Record Clerk and President of the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association.

Zone 1- Monica Horton is the incumbent and unopposed. The council appointed her in April 2022.

Zone 2- Abe McCull is the incumbent and unopposed. He won the seat in 2019.

Zone 3- Mike Schilling is not running again. Former police officer David Nokes and State’s Community Development Block Grant program manager Brandon Jenson will run for the seat.

General C - Andrew Lear will not run for re-election. The race will feature Callie Carroll and Jeremy Dean.

General D- Richard Ollis is giving up his seat. Derek Lee and Bruce Adib-Yazdi will compete for the open seat. Lee is a civil engineer. Adib-Yazdi is a developer with the Vecino Group.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.