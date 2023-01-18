Springfield City Council gets update on “traffic calming” pilot program in Parkcrest neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Springfield’s City Council luncheon on Tuesday the city’s traffic engineers presented their findings from a pilot program in Springfield’s Parkcrest neighborhood that was started last April to slow down speeders in that area.

It’s called traffic calming, and it involves altering traffic patterns with bumps, bends or other deviations to make drivers have to slow down to maneuver their way around the road changes.

“Speeding is increasing in Springfield and in the rest of the country,” Springfield Traffic Engineer Brett Foster told the council. “We saw people speed more during COVID and really that curve hasn’t come back down. And a little bit of speed makes a huge difference. If someone gets hit at 20 miles-per-hour, one-out-of-10 pedestrians will get killed. At 30 miles-per-hour that number goes up to five-out-of-10 and at 40 miles-per-hour nine-out-of-10.”

Foster and two of his associates then explained there are both horizontal and vertical types of traffic calming including roundabouts, chokers (narrowing the roadway), curb extensions, speed humps and raised crosswalks. And they pointed out that stop signs, radar speed boards and speed bumps (larger than the speed humps) have not proven to be effective calming methods on city streets.

The Parkcrest Traffic Calming Pilot consists of islands out in the middle of the road at the entrances into the neighborhood and chicanes, which are S-shaped curves in the road with rubber curbs that are bolted to the pavement (in case they need to be moved).

“We came up with a design from the Delaware Department of Transportation,” said Springfield Traffic Safety Specialist Mandy Buettgen-Quinn. “But even though traffic calming has become a thing all over the nation, we felt we needed to test our design because what works somewhere else doesn’t necessarily work in Springfield. For months in our planning and educating of the public we had a lot of support and then when we got within two weeks of actual installation, we started getting a lot of opposition.”

Signs were placed along the project to warn drivers that the roadway changes were ahead.

“Hello, I am a Raised Island,” some signs read. “I am a traffic calming feature to help reduce speed by making the road narrower.”

“Neighbors also placed some plants in the islands to remind drivers that it was a neighborhood,” Buettgen-Quinn said. “It’s about people.”

According to the data presented at the City Council luncheon the calming techniques appear to be working.

Before the changes were made 51 percent of the traffic was speeding.

After the islands and chicanes were added that number went down to 26 percent.

But the data also showed that the public’s opinion about the changes was split down the middle at about 50 percent apiece.

“It’s right in front of my house and we were never asked our opinion,” said Sherry Hawk, who lives right next to a chicane and is against the traffic calming changes. Hawk said there are several problems with the chicanes, pointing out that one had to be removed near Horace Mann Elementary School because it was making the before-and-after school traffic jams even worse by narrowing the roads. And Hawk said the S-curves mean cars coming in different directions go dangerously close to each other head-on as they curve through the S.

“It’s not a good idea,” she explained. “Any time you’re putting two cars coming towards each other even closer together it’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Jason Henline, who lives right across the street from Sherry, likes the changes.

“I’m all for it,” he said. “I have a kindergartner who plays out in the front yard and it’s real concerning how fast people go through here. These chicanes do seem to work a little bit on slowing people down. Other people just ignore it and go right through the middle.”

But like it or not, the pilot program is a test to see if the changes are worthy of being tried in other parts of town to slow down speeding. It will be up to the city council to make that decision as the arguments for-and-against continue.

“I happen to know a person who appraises houses and my property value has gone down because of having this here,” Hawk said as she pointed to the chicane in front of her house. “And I’ve had to drive up over a chicane to keep from getting hit head-on.”

“I feel like it will actually increase property values,” Henline countered. “And people act like having to zig-zag a little bit is a big inconvenience. But I don’t think it is.”

