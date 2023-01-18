Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Wentzville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting shut down I-70 in Wentzville for several hours overnight.

Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Crime Reduction Taskforce officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with a registration violation on I-70 near Highway 79. The driver refused to pull over, police say.

After pursuing suspects in a chase, officers laid down spike strips causing that car to pull off into a ditch.

The two suspects, a man and woman, fled the scene. Officials said the driver then pointed a gun in the direction of the officers as he crossed West Pierce Boulevard. St Peters and St. Charles City officers fired two shots, hitting the driver.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead the other suspect is in custody.

The investigation is still undergoing.

