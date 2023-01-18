WATCH: Bodega workers attacked with knives, snacks in attempted robbery

Police are searching for the three suspects, who are wanted for attempted robbery. (WCBS, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, NYPD, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police are searching for three suspects caught on camera attacking workers at a New York City bodega with knives in an attempted robbery.

Jesus Ramirez, a worker at a Harlem bodega, says three people came into the store last Wednesday afternoon. They demanded he open the register, and when he refused, Ramirez says the suspects threatened him.

Surveillance video shows a man throw a rack of chips at Ramirez and another worker, who were cornered behind the register. As he knocks over containers, a second suspect turns the corner and chucks a knife at the two workers. They continued to hurl items, including a bottle of tomato sauce and other snacks.

“So, I was panic[ked], you know,” Ramirez said. “I tried to tell the guys, ‘Please don’t do this because I have family.’ I mean, I was scared, totally scared.”

While this was going on, Ramirez says his brother came to the bodega to start his shift. He looked inside from the doorway and called 911.

The suspects then left the store. Video shows them chasing Ramirez’s brother down the block.

“He hides over there and goes inside, but with the knife, he gets his hand like this – they tried to cut it,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez himself suffered bruises to his torso and head. He says he has not had a good night’s sleep since the incident.

“But I have to come to work because I have family. I have to feed my kids,” he said.

The three suspects are now wanted for attempted robbery. Authorities ask anyone with information on them to call police.

Across New York City, robberies are up 13% so far in 2023, and they are up 200% in the Harlem precinct where this incident happened.

Francisco Marte, founder of the Bodega and Small Business Association, says deli workers continue to be targeted.

“We are afraid,” Marte said. “We are asking our elected officials: ‘Let’s work together for the public safety.’”

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
A woman in Springfield recently learned someone else took a loan out in her name. She only...
Springfield woman says loan was taken out in her name without her knowing
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against...
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy citing $50M debt; reptile farm in Plato, Mo., part of filing
Nick Morris/Lawrence County Jail
Prosecutor charges man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Aurora, Mo.
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Latest News

Republicans and Democrats are anticipating Governor Parson’s State of the State address that...
Legislators anticipate Governor Parsons State of the State address
Police are searching for the three suspects, who are wanted for attempted robbery.
Would-be robbers caught on camera attacking bodega workers with knives
The police chief says a driver pulled up to an intersection and began shooting.
Vigil held for 11-year-old girl shot walking home from store
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Kyiv helicopter crash kills 18, top Ukraine officials dead