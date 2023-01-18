West Plains, Mo., man accused of killing his father

Christopher Greenough, 52, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his father,...
Christopher Greenough, 52, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his father, David Greenough.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man accused of killing his father at a home in West Plains.

Christopher Greenough, 52, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his father, David Greenough. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

Investigators responded to the home on January 11 for a report of a man injured. Deputies found the older Greenough faced down in a chair, bleeding. He later died from his injuries at a West Plains hospital. Officers found two puncture wounds on his head.

Investigators say Christopher Greenough appeared to be highly intoxicated. Deputies say there had been a history between the two of domestic violence.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
A woman in Springfield recently learned someone else took a loan out in her name. She only...
Springfield woman says loan was taken out in her name without her knowing
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against...
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy citing $50M debt; reptile farm in Plato, Mo., part of filing
Nick Morris/Lawrence County Jail
Prosecutor charges man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Aurora, Mo.
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaps for a two-point conversion against...
Saturday perfection: Lawrence’s 37-0 mark at stake vs Chiefs
Coxhealth in Springfield is seeing lower flu numbers and shorter wait times for their emergency...
What’s Going Around: Lower flu numbers in Greene County
5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
5 inmates escape St. Francois County Jail in Farmington
Rain and thunderstorms will be moving through parts of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms today, colder Thursday