West Plains, Mo., man accused of killing his father

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man accused of killing his father at a home in West Plains.

Christopher Greenough, 52, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his father, David Greenough. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

Investigators responded to the home on January 11 for a report of a man injured. Deputies found the older Greenough faced down in a chair, bleeding. He later died from his injuries at a West Plains hospital. Officers found two puncture wounds on his head.

Investigators say Christopher Greenough appeared to be highly intoxicated. Deputies say there had been a history between the two of domestic violence.

