Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.(Baltimore County Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – A woman in Maryland died in a house fire Monday that was caused by her electric blanket, officials said.

Baltimore County police identified the woman as 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson.

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, neighbors told them someone was possibly inside the home.

Firefighters found Wilson on the second floor, rescued her and immediately began CPR. She was taken to Northwest Hospital where she died.

Investigators determined a malfunctioning electric blanket caused the fire.

The only heat in the house was from electric space heaters and an electric blanket, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
A woman in Springfield recently learned someone else took a loan out in her name. She only...
Springfield woman says loan was taken out in her name without her knowing
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against...
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy citing $50M debt; reptile farm in Plato, Mo., part of filing
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
Lakesha Hicks, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with felony property damage

Latest News

Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tanktop and having a pink blanket. Markelv Avery is...
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing infant in Kansas City, Mo. area
A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning.
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll