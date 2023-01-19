Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.

The bill would also apply to transfers of vehicles.

Cavenaugh, who is identified on her Arkansas State Legislature website as the chief financial officer for the Cavenaugh Auto Group, filed the bill on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

It was then referred to the House Committee on Public Transportation which returned a “do pass” on Thursday morning.

