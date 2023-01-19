Athlete of the Week: Logan Jones, Mansfield basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Mansfield Head Coach Gary Greene remembers the moment. It was the fall of 2021 when his then-junior guard Logan Jones came to him with a simple question. “She comes up to me and says, ‘Has anyone ever made all-state in three sports here?’” said Greene. “And I said, ‘I don’t think so.’”

“First and foremost, I wanted to be all-state in basketball,” said Logan, now a senior. “I noticed there was one name up there my freshman year. Then my teammate Jada Henry got it. And I was just like, ‘I want that.’”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.