Contract made for Missouri opioid monitoring program

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $1.4 million contract has been made with Bamboo Health for the Missouri Opioid Monitoring Program that was signed into law in Missouri in 2020.

Bamboo Health already oversees the opioid monitoring program in St. Louis County. The goal of the program is to stop patients from getting several prescriptions from different doctors.

A start date for the program has not been set.

