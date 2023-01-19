Driver dies in crash in St. Robert, Mo.

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died in a two-car crash in St. Robert on Thursday.

Police responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. near Old Route 66 west of Peggy Street. Investigators say a driver, 24, was traveling east in a Cadillac on Old Route 66 and lost control. The driver hit a curb and came back into traffic, hitting the driver of a Subaru.

Police say the driver of the Cadillac later died from her injuries. Police have not released the identity.

The other driver of the Subaru suffered moderate injuries.

