Driver facing charges in deadly May crash in Laclede County

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested a driver accused of a deadly May crash in Laclede County.

Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, of Success, Mo., faces charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI, and DWI leading to serious physical injury.

Mary Margaret Gladbach, 28, died in the crash on May 28 on State Highway 32 west of Route B in Laclede County. Investigators say Koehler cross the centerline in his Dodge Ram truck and hit the back of a trailer. They say he then spun, hitting a Gladbach’s vehicle. They say she was a passenger in the vehicle.

Investigators say he had a .23 blood alcohol level after being tested at a Springfield hospital.

