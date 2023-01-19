Fire damages restaurant in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a cafe in Monett on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire a the Cubs Cafe on State Highway 37 south of the city. They arrived at the business with flames coming from the vent system. One group of firefighters knocked down the fire at the front of the building. Another group of firefighters battled the fire on the roof. Firefighters contained the flames after 30 minutes.

Most of the damage happened in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

