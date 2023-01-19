Mammoth Spring, Ark. School District staff member receives a potential threat; extra security is planned

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KY3) - Law enforcement officials stepped up security Thursday on the Mammoth Spring School District campus.

A social media post from the Mammoth Spring School District was posted around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, stating that a student reported a potential threat to a staff member. Law enforcement was notified, and an investigation is underway.

The school protocol states that anyone involved in a potential threat is not allowed on campus until everyone involved is safe.

