Mammoth Spring, Ark. School District staff member receives a potential threat; extra security is planned

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KY3) - Law enforcement officials stepped up security Thursday on the Mammoth Spring School District campus.

A social media post from the Mammoth Spring School District was posted around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, stating that a student reported a potential threat to a staff member. Law enforcement was notified, and an investigation is underway.

The school protocol states that anyone involved in a potential threat is not allowed on campus until everyone involved is safe.

