Mammoth Spring staff member receives a potential threat, extra security is planned

With safety being the first priority, you can expect to see more law enforcement officials on the campus of Mammoth Spring tomorrow.(Live 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - With safety being the first priority, you can expect to see more law enforcement officials on the campus of Mammoth Spring tomorrow.

A social media post from the Mammoth Spring School District was posted around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 stating that a student reported a potential threat to a staff member.

Law enforcement was notified, and an investigation is underway.

The school protocol states that anyone involved in a potential threat is not allowed on campus until everyone involved is safe.

