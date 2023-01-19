Missouri Governor Parson proposes millions to go towards child care crisis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Since the start of the pandemic, Missouri businesses have struggled to keep workers in part because it’s hard to find child care.

Governor Parson proposed spending millions to give parents and businesses more options during the State of the State on Wednesday.

Governor Parson proposed three new child tax credit programs to offer more resources and incentives for everyone to tackle this mess.

Under the proposal, $78 million would increase child care subsidy rates and establish child care contributions, employer-provided child care assistance, and child care providers’ tax credits.

“These programs will help improve childcare facilities support employers who support their workers with childcare assistance and allow more of our dedicated childcare workers to earn a pay increase,” said Parson.

Along with the tax credits, Parson wants Missouri to invest $56 million to expand pre-kindergarten options for low-income children.

Dana Carroll, the Director of Early Childhood for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, says this is a step in the right direction.

”If we can continue to keep the focus on the fact that it’s a crisis and workforce development issue, the future of our workforce and the future of our state will be able to get there,” said Carroll.

