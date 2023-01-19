Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Adam Mace has learned he’ll be released from prison.

A Cass County judge expunged his old marijuana possession conviction.

Mace has spent 14 years in prison; the past three were simply for the marijuana charge.

KCTV5 spoke to him by phone while he waits for paperwork to go through.

“Oh, dude! I’m ecstatic!” he said. “I’m grateful for everybody supporting me, and I hope my case helps a lot more people and also expunges their cases, also.”

When asked if he ever thought this day would come, he said, “No, I never did. It’s been an uphill battle for a lot of years now.”

“We are finally here and we come out victorious today, and it’s exciting,” he continued. “I’m ready to be out of prison and if the paperwork were done just a little bit faster, I’d be so much more grateful!”

Mace’s case is likely similar to other Missouri prisoners where cases have been extended or complicated by marijuana convictions.

Mace was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a drunken crash. His sentence was stacked when he violated the terms of probation for his marijuana charge.

The Canna Convict Project said it’s unclear how many people are like Adam Mace. They will have to petition judges.

Adam had help from a public defender.

“It has been a long road,” said Public Defender Justin Ortiz. “I’m proud and happy he’ll be able to have the opportunity to reintegrate into society after paying his debt for the other crime he committed.”

Mace has become a dog trainer while he was in prison and he’s also learned welding skills.

A GoFundMe has been created.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.